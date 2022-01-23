Northwest DC

DC Officer Shot, SWAT Team Deployed to Barricade Situation in Northwest: Police

The victim, whose name has not been revealed, is an officer from the 4th District.

By Briana Trujillo

dc police car generic
NBC Washington

A D.C. police officer was shot Sunday in Northwest and the department has deployed their entire SWAT team to an ensuing barricade situation, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

MPD Deputy Director Kristen Metzger said officers approached a man on the street in the 1400 block of Quincy Street NW and that in the interaction, the man fired at the officers.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In a tweet, the department said the officer was transported to a hospital. Metzger said they are expected to survive their injuries.

The gunman fled the scene after the shooting and entered a multi-unit building in the area, according to Metzger.

Local

Metro 3 hours ago

Woman ‘Assaulted With Knife' on DC Metro: WMATA

Defeat the Mandates 10 hours ago

Demonstrators March to ‘Defeat the Mandates'

Police do not believe that the suspect has taken any hostages, but maintain that this is an active barricade situation.

More information about the suspect and circumstances of the shooting was not provided.

The victim, whose name has not been revealed, is an officer from the 4th District.

A news briefing will be held after the barricade situation is resolved and the suspect is caught, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Northwest DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us