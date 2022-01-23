DC Officer Shot, SWAT Team Deployed to Barricade Situation in Northwest: Police

A D.C. police officer was shot Sunday in Northwest and the department has deployed their entire SWAT team to an ensuing barricade situation, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

MPD Deputy Director Kristen Metzger said officers approached a man on the street in the 1400 block of Quincy Street NW and that in the interaction, the man fired at the officers.

In a tweet, the department said the officer was transported to a hospital. Metzger said they are expected to survive their injuries.

The gunman fled the scene after the shooting and entered a multi-unit building in the area, according to Metzger.

Police do not believe that the suspect has taken any hostages, but maintain that this is an active barricade situation.

More information about the suspect and circumstances of the shooting was not provided.

The victim, whose name has not been revealed, is an officer from the 4th District.

A news briefing will be held after the barricade situation is resolved and the suspect is caught, authorities said.

Critical Incident thread: An armed subject has shot a 4th District officer. The officer has been transported to the hospital & a barricade has been declared in the 1400 block of Quincy Street NW. On-scene briefing is forthcoming. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 24, 2022

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.