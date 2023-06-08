DC officer killed in motorcycle crash in Virginia

A Washington, D.C., police officer is dead after his motorcycle crashed on Interstate 95 in Prince William County, Virginia, authorities say.

Officer Nelson Casillas Jr., of Stafford, was riding a Honda CBR1000 RR motorcycle northbound on I-95 at a high rate of speed Wednesday afternoon, when the bike cut toward an exit ramp and hit an impact attenuator, a metal device that's also known as a crash cushion, Virginia State Police said.

Casillas was thrown from the bike during the crash and hit the back of a Hyundai SUV that was in the right exit lane. He died at the scene. Casillas was wearing a helmet, state police said.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

Casillas was with the Metropolitan Police Department for eight years.

"Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family & friends during this difficult time," the department said on Twitter.