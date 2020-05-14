DC Officer

DC Officer Injured After Being Hit by Bus in Northeast DC

Northeast DC crash scene
NBC Washington

A Metropolitan Police Department officer is hurt after being hit by a bus Wednesday night in Northeast D.C. 

The officer was outside a vehicle at 10:25 p.m. when they were hit at Bladensburg Road and Levis Street NE, the department said. 

The officer was taken to a hospital. Information on their condition was not released. 

The officer was on duty at the time and is part of the Fifth District, the D.C. Police Union said in a tweet. 

The bus was a Metrobus on the B2 line, a Metro representative confirmed and photos show. A D.C. police investigation is underway.

