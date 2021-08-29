DC Officer Hit by Suspected DUI Driver on I-295

A D.C. police officer is seriously hurt after a driver suspected to be drunk hit him on I-295 as the officer helped someone on Saturday night, police say.

The officer suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to a hospital via helicopter, the Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday.

The officer, whose name was not released, was on duty and helping a driver in the southbound lanes of I-295 at Malcolm X Avenue SE when he was hit just before 11 p.m.

The officer was rushed to a hospital on a U.S. Park Police helicopter. He is expected to survive, police said. No information was released on whether anyone else was hurt.

The driver who hit the officer was arrested at the scene. Their name and the official charges were not immediately released.

Traffic on I-295 was shut down for hours overnight and later reopened.

