DC Officer Dragged by Car, Opened Fire During Kennedy Street Traffic Stop

A D.C. officer is hurt after being dragged by a car while conducting a traffic stop Friday in Northwest, police said. The officer then fired at the driver.

The officer stopped a driver in the 500 block of Kennedy Street NW and was dragged.

The officer then fired at the driver, police say. The suspect fled the scene.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Information on the nature of the injuries was not released.

Police found someone at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and believe that person is the driver, according to preliminary information.

Streets in the area are closed. Chopper4 footage shows emergency vehicles.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee is expected to speak soon.

