DC Officer Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Officer Keith Williams is the first D.C. officer believed to have died of the virus

By NBC Washington Staff

Dc police department social distancing
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A D.C. police officer has died after he contracted the coronavirus, the chief announced Friday. 

Officer Keith Williams, a 31-year veteran of the force, died Thursday. He most recently served as a school resource officer in the Third District. His age was not immediately released. 

"Preliminarily, we believe his death is associated with COVID-19," Chief of Police Peter Newsham said at a news conference. 

Williams is the first D.C. officer believed to have died of the virus. He is survived by his wife, four children and a granddaughter.

City data says 140 sworn personnel of the department have tested positive for the virus. More than 1,200 have had to quarantine because they were potentially exposed to the virus.

