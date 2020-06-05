DC Officer Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

A D.C. police officer has died after he contracted the coronavirus, the chief announced Friday.

Officer Keith Williams, a 31-year veteran of the force, died Thursday. He most recently served as a school resource officer in the Third District. His age was not immediately released.

"Preliminarily, we believe his death is associated with COVID-19," Chief of Police Peter Newsham said at a news conference.

Williams is the first D.C. officer believed to have died of the virus. He is survived by his wife, four children and a granddaughter.

City data says 140 sworn personnel of the department have tested positive for the virus. More than 1,200 have had to quarantine because they were potentially exposed to the virus.

