Downtown DC

DC Offering $7.5M in Grants to Add ‘Vibrancy' to Downtown's Outdoor Spaces

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

D.C. is now offering $7.5 million in grants for organizations to develop outdoor spaces downtown.

The grants are the latest efforts by Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is working to revitalize downtown. She hopes the grants will attract more families to the area.

“These could be new community gathering spaces, performance or creative spaces, outdoor games or music infrastructure,” Interim Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Keith Anderson said.

With the rise in telework, downtowns many office buildings have been sitting empty. Bowser has been promoting converting those empty offices to residential units.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Along with the development of outdoor spaces, D.C. will be promoting more entertainment options starting with the Jazz in Bloom concert series at Union Station.

“We will get the vibrancy, that we miss in some places back, with the partnership, with music and entertainment,” Bowser said.

D.C.’s Chief Financial Officer Glen Lee said working from home poses a “serious long-term risk to the District’s economy and its tax base.”

The tax revenue not paid by the offices has contributed to the nearly $500 million budget shortfall D.C. is facing over the next several years.

Bowser hopes to attract 15,000 new residents downtown over the next five years. She also wants to partner with the federal government to convert their unused office space.

Humane Rescue Alliance 3 hours ago

DC's Humane Rescue Alliance Lowers Adoption Fees for Dogs as Intake Surges

Frederick County 3 hours ago

‘My Innocence Will Prevail': Frederick County Sheriff Taking Leave of Absence Amid Federal Indictment

This article tagged under:

Downtown DCMuriel Bowser
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us