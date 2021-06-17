DC Observes Juneteenth: What's Open and Closed Friday

District government services will be modified for Juneteenth observance Friday after President Joe Biden signed the new federal holiday into law Thursday.

Since the holiday commemorating the end of slavery falls on a Saturday this year, it will be observed by the District government Friday. Some services will be affected, but many essential operations will continue.

Here’s what’s open on Friday:

Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center

Walk-up COVID-19 vaccination sites as scheduled

The Department of Motor Vehicles

The Department of Public Works, but there will be no drop off for residents at Fort Totten

Access to emergency shelter, including all low-barrier shelters

Drop-in centers for residents experiencing homelessness

The Department of Parks and Recreation, including all parks, playgrounds, athletic courts and fields, outdoor pools, and splash parks

Zoe’s Doors youth drop-in center

These services will not be available Friday:

All D.C. public schools will be closed and no in-person or virtual instruction will take place. Families should contact schools about the impact of any events scheduled for Friday. Graduation ceremonies planned for Saturday will be held as planned

COVID-19 public testing sites and call center

The Department of Employment Services

Meal distribution sites at D.C. public schools will be closed, including deliveries through the homebound COVID-19 program

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center

DC Public Library and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

The Department of Parks and Recreation aquatic and recreation centers

The Department of Human Services

The DC Health and Wellness Center at 77 P St. NE

While the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs does not normally permit construction on government holidays, permitted construction during usual hours will continue Friday due to late notice.

The District Department of Transportation will suspend work zones and construction for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys and sidewalks, including manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Normal activities will resume Saturday.

Parking restrictions along the DC Streetcar route and baseball parking enforcement will be in effect; all other parking enforcement will be suspended. DC Streetcar and DC Circulator will run on their normal schedules.