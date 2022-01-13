DC Nurses to Rally Over ‘Unsafe' Working Conditions

Nurses in Washington, D.C., are set to rally outside Howard University Hospital over what their union calls “unsafe” working conditions, including nurses who are treating too many patients or working while sick.

Members of the District of Columbia Nurses of Association (DCNA) are set to join members of National Nurses United demonstrating nationwide. They’re calling on health care facilities to increase investments in safety.

“Far too often I have received complaints from nurses who are assigned too many patients for them to provide the proper amount of time and care to all their patients,” registered nurse and DCNA treasurer Eileen Shaw said in a press statement.

They want hospitals to invest in hiring and training more personnel amid a nationwide shortage of health care workers.

The protest comes days after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a limited public health emergency until Jan. 26.

While the pandemic has put a strain on hospitals with doctors and nurses working around the clock to care for COVID-19 patients, health care workers say the new year brings new hope and an opportunity for change.

The emergency order allows hospitals to change procedures under guidance from an administrative order issued by DC Health.

Hospitals have asked D.C. to implement crisis standards of care, allowing hospitals to have more patients per staff member.

Hospitals also asked for ways to ease the burden on health care workers, including allowing continued use of out-of-state medical licenses.

Some hospitals are seeing 25% staff shortages related to COVID-19, preventing them to use all of their capacity, the order says.