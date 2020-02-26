DC Now Says Wrong Election Info Went to 25K Homes, Not 5K

D.C. elections officials now say they sent incorrect election information to five times more homes than they said last week.

The D.C. Board of Elections said Wednesday that wrong information went to 25,785 people. On Friday, they said only about 5,000 voters were affected.

Mailers misstated the date of the primary election. It is Tuesday, June 2, not June 16, as the mailer said.

The elections board is now sending out new, corrected information. A representative could not say when the new cards would be ready for mailing. They placed a rush order for the printing.

The board first became aware of the mistake after an inquiry by News4.

Last year, the DC Council changed the date of this year's primary to the first Tuesday in June. But the Board of Elections never changed the date on their inventory of mailers.