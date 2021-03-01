DC Neighborhoods to Celebrate Spring With New Petal Porch Parade

The National Cherry Blossom Festival announced the ‘Petal Porch Parade,' a new program focused on bringing both the spirit of the festival and civic pride into D.C. neighborhoods.

The Petal Porch Parade will have neighborhoods throughout D.C. decorate their porches, yards, windows and balconies to celebrate spring and cherry blossoms. The festival will run from March 20 through April 11 and will be three weeks of events that features diverse programming, arts and culture, community spirit and more.

“Petal Porch Parade will connect communities across the region and welcome springtime in a unique and imaginative way as people adorn the outside of their houses, apartments, and condos in all things ‘spring’ and ‘cherry blossom,’” said Diana Mayhew, president and CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The neighborhoods with the most decorated homes will have the opportunity to be chosen for the inaugural Petal Procession on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Participants are encouraged to be creative with their house designs and use this as a way to bring together the community. Mayhew also suggests residents buy crafts and decorations from local makers and creators.

“Friends and families can have fun channeling their creativity as they come up with designs that showcase that hopeful and renewing spirit of spring and go about collecting and installing their decorations,” Mayhew said.

This new program will bring communities together to welcome springtime in an immersive and unique way.

“Petal Porch Parade will deepen the sense of community as people enjoy coming up with and installing their designs, as well as experiencing the finished creations in their neighbors’ porches, yards, and windows,” said Maria Barry, the advisor neighborhood commissioner for 4C02.

Registration for the Petal Porch Parade is now open through March 15.