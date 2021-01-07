DC National Guard to Remain Mobilized After Mob Stormed US Capitol, Sources Say

The D.C. National Guard will be placed on a 30-day mobilization after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, ensuring that troops will be on the ground through Inauguration Day and beyond, two defense officials tell NBC News.

The troops will remain unarmed and will wear riot gear.

About 200 of the troops were on D.C. streets on Thursday, a day after angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power. Four deaths were reported on or around the U.S. Capitol grounds.

Troops will be at traffic control checkpoints and will support U.S. Capitol police, including by helping them reinforce the perimeter around the Capitol Building.

Law enforcement that responded to the Capitol on Wednesday included the D.C. National Guard, Maryland National Guard, Virginia National Guard and officers from multiple D.C.-area police departments. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would send 1,000 Guard troops to assist with security.

