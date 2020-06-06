DC National Guard Conducting Investigation Into Helicopter Flights During Protests

The D.C. National Guard is undergoing an investigation into its own actions at demonstrations in the District on Monday June 1 after a helicopter flew particularly low over protesters.

The National Guard announced the investigation Saturday in a press release saying the investigation would determine if the helicopter "flew at inappropriately low altitudes" and "adhered to applicable safety standards."

There will also be an exploration into the use of the military medevac helicopter with the Red Cross emblem.

“The team is endeavoring to complete its work as soon as possible, however, fairness demands that the investigation not be rushed. The duration of the investigation will depend on what is uncovered, but more information is expected within the coming days,” said Gen. William J. Walker, who will lead the investigation.

Once the investigation is completed, it will be handed to the Secretary of the Army and the Secretary of Defense.