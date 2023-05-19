DC Names Interim Police Chief Amid Outrage Over Deadly Shootings

D.C.’s mayor announced an interim police chief who will serve once the current chief retires soon.

Ashan Benedict will become the interim chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday morning. Benedict currently serves as the executive assistant chief of police.

Benedict joined MPD in 2021 and previously served at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

MPD’s current chief, Robert Contee, will retire on June 3 and become an assistant director of the FBI.

The leadership change comes amid an increase in violent crime in the District, including one shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl riding in a car with her family and another that killed a 17-year-old boy outside his school.

