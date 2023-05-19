Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police / MPD)

DC Names Interim Police Chief Amid Outrage Over Deadly Shootings

Ashan Benedict will become the interim chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Washington

D.C.’s mayor announced an interim police chief who will serve once the current chief retires soon.

Ashan Benedict will become the interim chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday morning. Benedict currently serves as the executive assistant chief of police.

Benedict joined MPD in 2021 and previously served at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

MPD’s current chief, Robert Contee, will retire on June 3 and become an assistant director of the FBI.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The leadership change comes amid an increase in violent crime in the District, including one shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl riding in a car with her family and another that killed a 17-year-old boy outside his school.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police / MPD)Washington DCAshan Benedict
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us