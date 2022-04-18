mormon temple

DC Mormon Temple to Open to the Public After Nearly 50 Years

One of the most recognizable and secret buildings in the metro D.C. area will soon open its doors to the public for the first time in nearly 50 years.

By Aimee Cho, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kensington, Maryland, temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is one of the most recognizable buildings in the D.C. area and, for nearly 50 years, the most secret as it's been closed to the public since its construction in 1974.

The temple has just finished a massive four-year renovation and will open its doors to non-church members for six weeks starting April 28. Anne Golightly of the church looks forward to questions being answered.

"People wonder constantly or I'm asked, 'Why is it so secret? What's the deal? Why can't we go inside?' We want to share it. We don't want to keep it secret," she said.

Tours of the temple are free and will last about an hour. While advance tickets are not necessary, parking will need to be reserved. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan toured the building Monday and says that he felt a sense of peace the moment he walked in.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"You get a sense of calm from the crazy world we're in today," the governor said. "You walk inside there and it's really a special place."

The temple is only used for special occasions, including baptisms and weddings, and each room serves a different purpose. But church leaders like Elder David Bednar say that the most important part of the Temple is the people inside.

"It's about the transformation that takes place in our individual hearts as we learn about God and His plan for us as his children," he said.

Local

People of Promise 2 hours ago

People of Promise Program Aims to Cut Down on Crime in DC

4 your home 2 hours ago

Code Inspector Keeps the Community Safe One Property at a Time

Get updates on what's happening in the D.C. area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

mormon templeMarylandKensington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us