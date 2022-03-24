DC Might Use $3 Billion in Federal Funds to Expand Union Station, Fix Bridges

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says that $3 billion in federal infrastructure funding might to go toward multiple projects, including transforming Union Station, repairing aging bridges and replacing old lead pipes.

At a news conference Thursday at Union Station, Bowser announced the D.C. Build Back Better Infrastructure Task Force, which will determine how the city uses the money received from President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law over the next five years.

The community will also have a chance to weigh in on the projects.

"We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our infrastructure to get people to work and get people better connected across the city," Bowser said. "We can better connect roads, sidewalks and structurally deficient bridges and get in a state of good repair."

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bowser said the biggest project she'd like for the city to tackle is to transform and expand Union Station.

She compared her vision to that of New York City's Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station.

"This could be bigger and better. No offense to New York, it will allow more capacity for Amtrak, VRE and Marc and our inner city buses and allow public private development to proceed," she said.

Stay with News4 for updates to this story.