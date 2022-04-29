DC Middle School Students Celebrate Arbor Day by Planting Trees

Students celebrated Arbor Day Friday by planting trees at MacFarland Middle School in Northwest D.C.

Members of the D.C. Department of Transportation’s Urban Forestry Division led the students’ effort, breaking ground early Friday.

“It feels good knowing that I’m helping the nature out,” seventh grader Seanery Dixon said.

The District has been tracking the health of its tree canopy since 2006.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Between 2006 and 2015 we saw steady gains in tree canopy across the city,” Urban Forestry Associate Director Earl Eutsler said. “Unfortunately from 2015 to 2020, we saw a slight decline in that study period due mainly to the intensity of development that’s occurred around the city.”

DDOT oversees planting and maintaining D.C.’s public trees.

“We’re proud to have more than 42 men and women that help to plant more than 8,300 trees each year,” DDOT Director Everett Lott said.

While the tree canopy has declined in recent years, it is still better than it was in 2006.

The District’s tree canopy is at about 37%. The goal is to get to 40% by 2032.

To have a tree planted on a property, call 311 and DDOT will help get a free tree.