Refurbished Metro Car to Open as DC Bar and Entertainment Venue

By Camille Furst

D.C. residents might have lost their commute in a Metrorail car, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be able to have a drink in one instead.

A new bar and entertainment venue, metrobar, is coming to D.C. this spring. The 11,000 square-foot indoor and outdoor space is located at the Rhode Island Avenue Metro.

At the center of the venue stands a refurbished 5000 series Metrorail car.

“We’re more than just a bar, we’re creating an intersectional space to connect people across cultural groups, and to provoke conversation about where the District has been, where it is now, and where it’s going,” the venue says on its website.

It will feature local artists through life-sized installations and murals.

The venue is set to open this spring, but a specific date has yet to be announced.

The venue will be a space for members of the community to meet and converse.
The metrobar will center around a refurbished 5000-series metro car.
The outdoor space will display installations from local artists.
The venue will be a cross between a bar and outdoor entertainment space.

