coronavirus

DC Metro Elevates Coronavirus Response

Metro has elevated its response to phase two out of four, amid first confirmed coronavirus cases in the D.C. area

By Adam Tuss and NBC Washington Staff

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

D.C. Metro is elevating its coronavirus response after three cases in Maryland were confirmed, General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld told employees on Friday. The response phase has been moved to phase two out of four.

Phase two of Metro's response includes the "targeted deployment of hand sanitizer supplies to frontline employees (who may not have easy access to washrooms), expanded monitoring of absence trends, and more frequent communication with customers and employees." Metro is also suspending all non-essential business travel.

Metro's updated coronavirus response phase comes a day after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency after announcing three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Montgomery County.

Local

bowie 45 mins ago

Woman Who Killed 5 Children, 1 Man in Maryland DUI Crash Gets 18 Years

THE SCENE 8 hours ago

The Weekend Scene: What to Do Around DC March 6-8

Metro activated its pandemic task force one month ago as a precaution for the coronavirus outbreak.

Metro's task force is also developing contingency plans for a potential escalation to a phase 3 response.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMetropandemic task forceresponse
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us