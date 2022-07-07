DC Medical Marijuana Users Can Now Self-Certify

Medical marijuana users in the District could start seeing some big changes. As of Thursday, you're no longer required to have a doctor's note to gain access to medical marijuana in D.C.

After the D.C. Council approved the measure last week, Mayor Muriel Bowser signed legislation Wednesday that allows D.C. residents 21 and older to self-certify to their medical need for cannabis. You can do that at the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration office, or online.

After D.C. legalized medical marijuana in 2010, patients have had to get a doctor's recommendation and a medical marijuana card in order to legally purchase marijuana. The government-issued cards cost as much as $100 every two years.

Medical marijuana dispensary owners have complained about losing customers because of the process and competition from stores that operate in a gray area of the law. Such stores "gift" marijuana to customers who buy items such as shirts, artwork or music downloads.