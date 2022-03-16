Washington DC

DC Mayor's Budget Calls for New Jail, Sports Complex

The $19.5 billion budget proposal calls for an increase in the District's police force, adding more than 400 officers over the next nine years

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter and Amanda Hernández

NBC Universal, Inc.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday unveiled her budget for next year, which includes hundreds of millions of dollars in areas such as public safety and social services.

The $19.5 billion budget plan calls for $251 million to build a new jail and another $25 million to improve D.C.'s current jail while the new one us under construction. Bowser's plan is to open the new jail by 2028.

Bowser, who is running for reelection, is also allocating $300 million to increase the city's police force by more than 400 officers over the next nine years.

The mayor and police chief hope to increase the Metropolitan Police Department's force from the current 3,580 officers to 4,000.

In addition, the budget includes $60 million to go toward a new indoor sports complex that could host track and field events, soccer and other activities. The complex would open by 2028.

Other items on Bowser's budget include school renovations, efforts to reduce homelessness and increasing affordable housing. Additionally, her budget includes a $10 million fund to help increase Black homeownership.

All of Bowser's budget proposals must be approved by the D.C. Council.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCMuriel Bowser2023 budget proposal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us