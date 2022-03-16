DC Mayor's Budget Calls for New Jail, Sports Complex

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday unveiled her budget for next year, which includes hundreds of millions of dollars in areas such as public safety and social services.

The $19.5 billion budget plan calls for $251 million to build a new jail and another $25 million to improve D.C.'s current jail while the new one us under construction. Bowser's plan is to open the new jail by 2028.

Bowser, who is running for reelection, is also allocating $300 million to increase the city's police force by more than 400 officers over the next nine years.

The mayor and police chief hope to increase the Metropolitan Police Department's force from the current 3,580 officers to 4,000.

In addition, the budget includes $60 million to go toward a new indoor sports complex that could host track and field events, soccer and other activities. The complex would open by 2028.

Other items on Bowser's budget include school renovations, efforts to reduce homelessness and increasing affordable housing. Additionally, her budget includes a $10 million fund to help increase Black homeownership.

All of Bowser's budget proposals must be approved by the D.C. Council.