DC Mayor Withdraws Nominee to Lead 911 Call Center

Mayor Muriel Bowser withdrew her nominee to lead D.C.’s 911 call center on Monday.

Bowser said in a statement that Karima Holmes will no longer be considered to head up the Office of Unified Communications (OUC).

The D.C. Council was set to vote on her nomination on Tuesday.

Holmes has faced fierce criticism. She stepped down from the same position in 2020, just months before an audit of the 911 call center blamed failed leadership for mistakes there.

“Director Holmes is a nationally recognized 911 expert and I was proud to have her return to OUC in March. During her service to the District, she filled critical agency staffing positions and oversaw significant technology upgrades that improved residents’ customer experience,” Bowser said in a release. “It is with regret that we are withdrawing her nomination and will begin a nationwide search for a new director.”

She added that Holmes would “lead OUC in an interim capacity for the next 60 days.”