DC Mayor Will Not Release Video of Police Killing of Suspected Kidnapper

For the first time since the District enacted a law requiring the release of body-worn cameras any time a D.C. Police officer uses lethal force, Mayor Muriel Bowser will not release video of the most recent case of a police killing.

On May 24, police said a man identified as 26-year-old Vedo Hall was a suspect in an armed kidnapping and pointed a rifle at police officers. Police shot and killed him.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Bowser said Hall‘s family has objected to the video’s release. The law allows the video to be withheld if the family objects and the mayor agrees, but Bowser has the authority to override the family’s decision.

In the past, she has released bodycam video over the objections of family.

On Tuesday, as required by law, Bowser identified the police officer who killed Hall as Officer Noah Rathbun.

The spokesperson for the mayor's office would offer no further comment beyond a letter sent to the D.C. Council Tuesday identifying Rathbun.

Rathbun is on administrative leave and joined the department in November of 2015, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.