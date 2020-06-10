coronavirus

DC Mayor to Speak on Police Reform, White House Fence Removal, Coronavirus

By Andrea Swalec

The mayor is speaking now. Watch live in the video feed above.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will address the public Wednesday morning and is expected to address police reform, the removal of fencing around the White House and Lafayette Square, and the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The D.C. Council unanimously approved sweeping emergency legislation Tuesday to limit use of force by police, release body camera footage more quickly and limit the role of the police union in the police disciplinary process. 

The D.C. Council took up emergency legislation that will largely demilitarize police. News4's Cory Smith reports.

Crews began dismantling parts of a large fence southeast of the White House early Wednesday. Volunteers worked to move Black Lives Matter signs and tributes to George Floyd that had covered large parts of the fence. Many were moved across the street, affixed to a temporary wall around a construction site.

People stood in solidarity demanding an end to racial injustice. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

D.C. announced on Wednesday another 63 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. More than 9,500 people have been diagnosed with the virus and 499 have died. 

