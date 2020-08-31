DC Mayor Speaks After Another Night of Clashes in Black Lives Matter Plaza

D.C.’s mayor and police chief spoke Monday after another night of clashes between police and protesters in Black Lives Matter Plaza. They described "outside agitator" who wreaked havoc in the city, setting off fireworks in officers' direction, pointing laser pointers at their eyes and throwing balloons full of urine.

Stay with NBC Washington for details on their remarks.

Photos show Metropolitan Police Department officers clearing the plaza Sunday night. Clouds of a substance filled the air.

No information was immediately released by the police department or mayor’s office on any arrests or injuries.

Five police officers were hurt and five protesters were arrested Saturday night into Sunday morning, police previously said. Officers were hit with rocks, bricks and fireworks, police said. The police department said they deployed tear gas and sting balls, which can set off a flash and smoke, and release rubber pellets.

In a tweet early Sunday, President Donald Trump said Bowser “should arrest these agitators and thugs.”

“Clean up D.C. or the Federal Government will do it for you. Enough!!!” he wrote.

The mayor’s office did not respond to an inquiry about the tweet.

The police department and mayor said Sunday they would protect the rights of people exercising their First Amendment rights but criminals will be held accountable.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.