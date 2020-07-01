DC to Send Firework Safety Teams Onto Streets for Holiday Weekend

The D.C. fire department and other agencies will send “go teams” onto city streets to urge people to be careful with fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Gregory Dean asked residents not to set off illegal fireworks. Just last week, an 11-year-old girl suffered serious burns because of fireworks, the chief said at a news conference Wednesday morning

Go teams will “educate residents about firework safety” each night, the mayor said in a presentation. She said it won’t be possible, though, to stop every firework from being set off.

“It is unlikely, and let me just be perfectly candid, that the police can chase down every cherry bomb that pops in the District of Columbia,” Bowser said.

If you would like a go team to address fireworks in your neighborhood, contact the Fire Marshal’s office at 202-727-1614 or fems.fireprevention@dc.gov.

Bowser continued to urge residents to stay home or close to home for the holiday weekend as the coronavirus continues to spread.

“We are seeing dramatic increases in cases in states across the country and we don’t want that to happen in D.C. So we’re asking you to do your part,” she said.

Federal officials are planning what they called the largest fireworks display in recent memory. Bowser asked residents to steer clear. Go here for full details on the Fourth of July festivities. Social distancing is strongly urged. A limited number of face masks will be provided.

Bowser has repeatedly asked residents to celebrate the holiday while staying safe at home.