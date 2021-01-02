New DC Police Chief Goes From Crime Scene to Swearing-in Ceremony

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser swore in Robert J. Contee III as the new police chief of the Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday.
Contee is a District native and a 31-year veteran of the MPD.
Contee left a crime scene on Saturday morning in Northwest D.C. before heading to the swearing-in ceremony.
Police said a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an officer shot him. Early in the investigation, it was unclear whether the man fired a weapon. A semi-automatic handgun with an extended clip was found at the scene, police said.
The incident highlighted one of the goals and challenges Contee faces as he leads the 4,400 member force—the number of illegal guns.
"This is almost eight o'clock in the morning, we have an individual, armed individual, on Georgia Avenue out here with a firearm, I mean, that's just totally unacceptable," Contee said.
Before becoming chief, Contee was the Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau, a position he was appointed to in 2018 by Police Chief Peter Newsham.
Contee spent his career with MPD, where he rose through the ranks. His past roles include patrol officer, lieutenant and commander for the First, Second and Sixth Districts.
As Assistant Chief of MPD’s Professional Development Bureau, he oversaw the Disciplinary Review Division, police academy and recruitment division.
In December, Contee introduced himself as a "native son" of D.C. who wants to set a standard of excellence for policing in the 21st century, focusing on reducing violent crime and getting repeat offenders off the streets.
Contee said he participated in former Mayor Marion Barry’s summer job and youth leadership programs, which helped lead him to opportunities as a D.C. police cadet at 17-years-old.
“I have not forgotten where I come from,” Contee said in December. “These life experiences will help me to lead and guide the men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department.”