DC Mayor Sends New Request for National Guard to Help With Migrants Bused from Texas

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has sent a new request for the National Guard to help with the influx of migrants arriving to the District.

The mayor is requesting a 90 day deployment.

The Department of Defense had previously denied the mayor's request for the National Guard to help.

A letter sent by the DOD's executive secretary said the District had enough funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that had been given to D.C. nonprofits to provide shelter and other services to the wave of migrants bused in by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"After careful consideration the Department has concluded it cannot fulfill your request," Kelly Bulliner Holly told the director of D.C.'s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency in the letter, which was reviewed by NBC News.