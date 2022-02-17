DC Mayor Says Investigation of Cop Involves Jan. 6

The investigation of a D.C. police lieutenant involves allegations related to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, D.C.'s mayor said Thursday.

Sources familiar with the investigation said Wednesday the Metropolitan Police Department officer is under investigation for a possible affiliation with a white supremacy group.

"I don't know specifically, but I know it involves - their investigation involves - January 6th," Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

The officer, who sources identified as Lt. Shane Lamond, is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Sources confirmed to News4 that Lamond was assigned to the department's intelligence unit. One role of the intelligence unit is to gather information on protests and marches in the city and contact groups that plan to attend demonstrations.

"Concerns that were brought to our attention were serious enough for us to collaborate with our federal partners," Chief Robert Contee said. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

Former intelligence unit officers told News4 the job is a one-way street. One said, "we do not give group A information about group B."

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday he could not give specifics about why the officer was under investigation, reiterating that it was an ongoing case.

"I'm very limited in terms of what I can say," Contee said. "It has to do with a number of actions."

Concerns about the officer were serious enough that the department has collaborated with the Department of Justice, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office, Contee said. He said he decided to put the officer on administrative leave "based on a review of what we know so far." Officers are still paid while on administrative leave.

Contee said he could not say how police learned about the allegations as it could compromise the investigation.