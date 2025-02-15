DC mayor open to public funding for NFL stadium

Mayor Muriel Bowser began her push to convince D.C. taxpayers to support bringing the Washington Commanders back to the District.

Bowser has said for months she’s willing to invest public money into infrastructure around the RFK Stadium site, but at a town hall Thursday night, she acknowledged she isn’t ruling out using public funds for an NFL stadium, as well.

Civic activist Adam Eidinger asked her directly.

“It’s typically a billion dollars of public money to build a modern stadium in this country, and will you commit to not offering a subsidy?” he asked.

“No,” Bowser replied.

“I’m very opposed to public funding for stadiums, and I’m very disappointed that we’re going to be using taxpayer funds to support this stadium,” a man in the audience said. “Billionaires should be paying for their own stadium.”

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said Friday he’s not against a stadium but doesn’t support public funding.

“I think most of the Council supports the stadium,” he said. “Where there’s going to be an issue is whether there should be any public dollars to go into this. My view is that we cannot afford and there should not be public dollars that go into a stadium.”

While many of the residents who spoke Thursday night supported bringing the Commanders back to the RFK site, there were other serious concerns.

Many reminded the mayor of the need for more grocery stores east of the Anacostia River.

“While we’re sitting here asking about anchors, can we anchor a grocery store?” a woman asked to a round of applause.

“We understand the frustration, ma’am, of not having enough grocery,” Bowser said.

Another major concern from residents is parking.

“Will you commit this evening to an effective, widespread ban on parking ban through our neighborhood?” a man asked. “Will you commit to that now tonight?”

“Yes, I will,” Bowser replied, receiving applause.

