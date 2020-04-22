DC Mayor Gives Update on Unemployment, Coronavirus Testing

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is giving an update Wednesday morning on unemployment benefits and available coronavirus testing. Watch live in the video feed above.

The Department of Employment Services has been slowed down by the sheer volume of applications they have received since mid-March.

More than 53,000 D.C. residents filed unemployment claims between March 13 and April 6. That’s nearly double the roughly 27,000 people who filed initial claims in all of 2019 and represents about 1 in 13 residents of the city. About a third of those applicants received checks and $6.7 million was paid. Many applicants are still waiting.

Unemployment checks in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are about to get bigger. D.C. unemployment recipients will get the extra $600 per week by next week, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday morning. News4's Mark Segraves reports.

