DC Mayor Gives Coronavirus Update as June Comes to a Close

The mayor of Washington, D.C., is giving an update Tuesday on the coronavirus. Watch live in the video feed above.

City data shows a sustained decrease in community spread, a lowered transmission rate and an increased ability to trace contacts of people diagnosed with the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 10,000 residents have tested positive for the virus. At least 551 have died. About three-quarters of D.C. residents who have died of the virus have been Black, though only about 46% of all residents are Black.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.