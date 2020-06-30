coronavirus

DC Mayor Gives Coronavirus Update as June Comes to a Close

By NBC Washington Staff

The mayor of Washington, D.C., is giving an update Tuesday on the coronavirus. Watch live in the video feed above.

City data shows a sustained decrease in community spread, a lowered transmission rate and an increased ability to trace contacts of people diagnosed with the virus. 

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 10,000 residents have tested positive for the virus. At least 551 have died. About three-quarters of D.C. residents who have died of the virus have been Black, though only about 46% of all residents are Black. 

Local

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY 4 hours ago

Prince William County Votes to Rename Stonewall Schools After Black Community Members

DC Police 12 hours ago

Video Shows DC Police Tearing Down Protesters' Tents

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Muriel Bowser
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us