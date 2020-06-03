Citywide Curfew Extended in DC as Protests Continue

D.C. will be under a citywide curfew again starting late Wednesday, as protesters continue to demonstrate outside the White House against the killing of George Floyd.

The curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Peaceful protests after the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis police custody continued well past the 7 p.m. curfew Tuesday.

The curfew went into effect at 11 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Metro trains stopped running one hour early, at 8 p.m, on the past two days. Metrobus service was suspended two hours early, at 9 p.m.

Restaurants and non-essential businesses had to close, after weeks of coronavirus-related restrictions.

