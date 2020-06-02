DC Mayor, Bishop Critical of President Trump’s Church Visit

D.C.’s mayor and the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington criticized President Donald Trump’s visit to a church near the White House for a photo op.

Federal law enforcement cleared protesters out of the area with tear gas before Trump's visit to St. John’s Church, which was set on fire Sunday as protesters clashed with police. Tear gas canisters could be heard exploding as Trump spoke in the Rose Garden. He then walked over to the church.

The protesters appeared to be acting peacefully before they were dispersed by force before D.C.’s 7 p.m. curfew was imposed.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser criticized how Lafayette Square was cleared in a tweet Monday evening.

I imposed a curfew at 7pm. A full 25 minutes before the curfew & w/o provocation, federal police used munitions on peaceful protestors in front of the White House, an act that will make the job of @DCPoliceDept officers more difficult. Shameful!



Arlington police were among the officers providing additional support, but Arlington County Board Member Libby Garvey tweeted those officers were "ordered to immediately leave D.C.”

Trump then stood in front of the church holding a Bible as photographers took pictures, angering Bishop Mariann Budde.

"The President just used a Bible and one of the churches of my diocese as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our church stands for,” Budde said in a statement. “To do so, he sanctioned the use of tear gas by police officers in riot gear to clear the church yard.

"I am outraged.

"The President did not pray when he came to St. John’s; nor did he acknowledge the agony and sacred worth of people of color in our nation who rightfully demand an end to 400 years of systemic racism and white supremacy in our country."

The nursery was set on fire Sunday, Rector Rev. Rob Fisher said. A large fire also burned outside the church at one point.

Beginning with James Madison, every person who has held the office of president has attended a service at the 200-year-old church.