DC May Not Reopen for Another 3 Months, Officials Say

D.C. leaders laid out a new timetable Wednesday evening for when the city could begin to re-open.

During an hour-long virtual town hall, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the D.C. Department of Health, walked through a slide show on what she called a "most-stringent" and "less stringent" plan.

Under the most stringent plan, which would be a worst-case scenario, D.C. would not be able to re-open for at least another three months, Nesbitt said.

Under the least stringent plan, or best-case scenario, the city would do a phased reopening, but that also would not begin for at least two months.

Right now, D.C.'s stay-at-home order is set to expire May 15th.

Nesbitt says the city needs more data to decide how long that may need to be extended.