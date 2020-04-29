coronavirus

DC May Not Reopen for Another 3 Months, Officials Say

D.C. leaders laid out a new timetable Wednesday evening for when the city could begin to re-open.

During an hour-long virtual town hall, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the D.C. Department of Health, walked through a slide show on what she called a "most-stringent" and "less stringent" plan.

Under the most stringent plan, which would be a worst-case scenario, D.C. would not be able to re-open for at least another three months, Nesbitt said.

Local

coronavirus 29 mins ago

Virtual Babysitter Service Gives Parents a Break During Quarantine

Virginia 39 mins ago

Fairfax Community Celebrates Health Care Workers With Parade

Under the least stringent plan, or best-case scenario, the city would do a phased reopening, but that also would not begin for at least two months.

Right now, D.C.'s stay-at-home order is set to expire May 15th.

Nesbitt says the city needs more data to decide how long that may need to be extended.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Washington DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us