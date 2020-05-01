DC, Maryland, Virginia See Spike in New Coronavirus Cases

D.C, Maryland and Virginia each announced more new coronavirus cases Friday morning than they have on any other day of the pandemic thus far.

Another 335 people were diagnosed with the virus in D.C. Maryland announced an additional 1,730 cases. And Virginia announced 929 more cases.

Now’s not the time to stop social distancing, though you may be stir-crazy and the weather this weekend will be beautiful. Speaking live on News4 Midday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser urged residents to stay home to protect others and themselves.

“We have less cases today than we thought we would, but we have not hit our peak,” the mayor said.

If you’re planning on leaving home this weekend, wear a mask, Bowser said, especially if you’re not sure you can stay at least six feet away from others.

D.C. Health Department Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said earlier this week that it may be another two or three months, possibly more, before the city can reopen.

Here’s where we are Friday in the fight against coronavirus in the D.C. area.

Across the region, more than 44,000 cases of the virus have been diagnosed and at least 1,901 people have died. Go here for full details.

More people in our region are now traveling farther from home despite the stay-at-home orders, a University of Maryland research says cellphone data shows. Travel in and out of Prince George’s County was particularly high, the data showed.

Health care workers and first responders can get their N95 masks cleaned for free using a decontamination machine. The system uses vaporized hydrogen peroxide.

And here’s something to look forward to this weekend: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels will perform a flyover above the region on Saturday morning. Go here for full details on when and where to look up.

Virginia’s governor will address the public at 2 p.m. You can watch live in the NBC Washington app or on NBCWashington.com.