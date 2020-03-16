DC, Maryland, Virginia Schools Closed Monday as Coronavirus Cases Hit 94

Thousands of students across D.C., Maryland and Virginia will stay home on Monday after schools closed in an attempt to stymie the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Federal workers have been given maximum telework flexibility and employers across the region have also given employees the option to work from home.

City and health officials hope that keeping people at home will slow the rate of new diagnoses of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Nearly 100 people were already diagnosed in D.C., Maryland and Virginia as of Sunday night. Public and private labs continue to test New data on infection numbers is expected this afternoon.

Schools are working to ensure that kids who rely on free or reduced lunches still have a meal provided to them. Sixteen schools in D.C. will offer breakfast and lunch. School districts in Maryland and Virginia also have plans.

But many parents are figuring out childcare options for when they have to go to work or telecommute from home.

Shaxina Johnson, who has 6-year-old twin boys, plans to work with her kids at home.

"It will be kind of crazy but they're going to get packets from school to work on. They have their tablets. They have their PlayStation. We'll probably just kind of bunker in the house for a while and not go anywhere for the next two weeks," Johnson said.

Starting Monday, Metro will reduce service as it reaches the highest level of its pandemic response plan. Trains will operate every 12 minutes through the day on weekdays. Bus service will run on a Saturday supplementary schedule.

Metro urges anyone who feels sick not to take public transit.

Businesses, especially restaurants, bars and venues, already started to feel the financial squeeze as D.C. area residents decide to practice social distancing and stay home.

Small businesses in D.C. say they are seeing a decline in customers this week. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

Through the weekend, D.C.'s typically packed restaurants and bars faced thin crowds that concerned owners.

"It's kind of been an emotional roller coaster," said Natalie Jayo, manager at Adams Morgan's The Town Tavern. "We're really concerned about Fridays and Saturdays not being as busy."

Sunday afternoon, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that dozens of nightclubs that must close. Other spots must abide by strict occupancy limits.