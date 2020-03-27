DC-Area Restaurants Stay Afloat With Delivery, Take-Out Food and Drinks

Everyone across D.C., Maryland and Virginia is under strict social distancing orders, but that doesn't mean you have to cook all our meals or miss out on happy hour.

Luckily, you can get delicious food right from home all while supporting local restaurants that are struggling amid stay-at-home orders. There are also plenty of opportunities to enjoy a craft cocktail, local beer or discounted wine with your deal.

So, get your takeout, pull up your latest streaming binge show and prepare for a tasty night in. Oh, and wash your hands!

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., is currently allowing take-out and delivery from restaurants. The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington is compiling a long list of spots, including some that can't be ordered via apps.

Some restaurants, including Agora, Ambar Clarendon, Blue Duck Tavern are giving customers the option to contribute to employee or public relief funds.

And yes: You can get boozy drinks delivered. If you're craving a cold, local beer, look no further than the DC Brewer's Guild list of spots offering takeout and delivery.

Some restaurants are making kits so you can achieve the expertly crafted cocktails in a glass at home, including Albi.

Northeast vegan spot Fare Well is even keeping up a 10% off drinks happy hour from 4-7 p.m. and selling pizza-making kits for some hands-on cooking without the planning.

And if you're in the mood for brunch, A Baked Joint has you covered on everything from pastries to coffee to wines.

still serving our full beverage menu in store for carryout ❤☕ with iced drinks available for delivery! (still serving other drinks too 🍷 wine and beer only by the can or bottle!) pic.twitter.com/OzDC56iWCn — A Baked Joint (@ABakedJoint) March 27, 2020

Surfside's shiny new Tenleytown location will offer it's usually menu of tacos, quesadillas, brunch food alongside to-go draft cocktails and fajita boxes for families or anyone who has plenty of roommates.

Virginia

Virginia restaurants and bars are closed for dine-in service, but many are open for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. You can also get beer, wine and spirits this way.

No matter where you are, there are local businesses that are working to stay afloat. Check out what's open in the Mosaic District in Merrifield, Arlington County, Alexandria, Fairfax City, Loudoun County, Manassas, Prince William County and many more.

Old Ox Brewery is mixing up their delivery with the option to get a shark to bring you beer (for a fee). Also check out Ocelot Brewing, Lost Rhino (Ashburn), Port City Brewing Co. (Alexandria) and dozens of other breweries offering delivery and takeout across the state.

You can also order from some of Virginia's famous wineries in Loudoun County. The Barns and Hamilton Station will deliver within a 30-mile radius.

We LOVE our Wineries and how they support the local musicians! So let's support them so the musicians have a place to go back to!#LoudounCountyWine #PickUp #Delivery #SupportTheWineries #LoudounCounty pic.twitter.com/fbWtMmJYMz — Loudoun Entertain (@LoCoEntertain) March 27, 2020

And for weekday lunches, check out Masime Japanese for cheaper-than-usual eats for around $15-20.

Rosslyn is trying to encourage people to enjoy takeout or delivery from its restaurants by offering incentives in the form of restaurant gift cards. The first 10 orders of the day can get a gift card worth $10 for every $20 spent. Diners just post #RosslynRewards and name or tag their restaurant, then the local Business Improvement District will reach out with the rewards. More on how it works.

Maryland

Maryland was the first in the DMV to close dine-in service at restaurants, but it also is allowing delivery, pickup and curbside takeout.

Here's a roundup of delivery and takeout options in Montgomery County and Prince George's County.

Beer lovers won't have to go a minute without.

The Brewers Association of Maryland compiled a full list of breweries offering delivery and takeout options. For one, Denizens Brewing Co., with locations in Silver Spring and Riverdale Park, is delivering all around the area.

If you want a family-style meal without turning on the stove, check out Cava Mezze. They have family meals filled with falafel, chicken souvlaki and steak, plus individual options. You can order from their Rockville and Olney locations via DoorDash.

Dinner by @cavamezze ... did y’all know you can order wine or cocktails for pickup with meals now?! this post is not sponsored, I’m just v excited pic.twitter.com/1yjt5JDlEU — Camila Domonoske (@camilareads) March 19, 2020

Local favorite Ted's Bulletin is also promising diner food, brunch anytime and boozy milkshakes for delivery in D.C. and Maryland.

Willard West contributed to this article.