DC, Maryland Testing Patients for Coronavirus

D.C. medical professionals are testing a sixth person to determine if they have been infected with a novel coronavirus that has sickened thousands around the world.

No cases have been confirmed in the D.C. area as of Monday. Five other patients were tested for the virus, also called COVID-19, in D.C. and results came back negative. Those five people are still being monitored by D.C. Health.

Six people in Maryland have been tested so far, but none have come back positive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these seven tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

More than 88,000 cases of the new virus have been confirmed worldwide, but most patients are in China where the virus emerged. Two U.S. residents, who lived in Washington state, have died from the virus.

Coronavirus is a family of illnesses that include the common cold and the flu. The COVID-19 virus is still being studied, but doctors say symptoms can include those similar to the cold and flu, including mild to severe respiratory symptoms.

No cases have been reported in D.C., Maryland or Virginia. But governments and schools are on high alert for an infectious disease that has spread to East Coast states including New York, Massachusetts and Florida.

Eight people tested in Virginia tested negative for COVID-19. The state is currently monitoring 153 travelers for the disease, Virginia health officials say.

Officials say one of the best ways to prevent becoming ill is to wash your hands frequently. Anyone who feels sick should stay home.

If you believe you may have coronavirus, call your health provider before you visit so they can prepare and prevent the further spread of germs.