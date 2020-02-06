DC, Maryland and Virginia Reach Lowest Unemployment Rates in Years

What to Know Washington, D.C.'s unemployment rate has fallen to 5.3%

Virginia created 13,700 new jobs between November and December of 2019

Maryland's unemployment rate is at 3.5%, its lowest rate in over a decade

Washington, D.C.'s jobless rate has fallen to 5.3%, according to preliminary results released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate in the District hasn't been lower than 5.3% in over a decade.

D.C.'s unemployment rate is 1.8 percentage points higher than the nationwide rate of 3.5%.

Just in the past year, 9,445 D.C. residents have been lifted out of unemployment. Overall, nearly 400,000 D.C. residents are employed, up 27.6% from 10 years ago.

As of December 2019, Maryland's unemployment rate was on par with the national unemployment rate of 3.5%. It is also fast approaching it's all-time historical low of 3.3%, reached in January of 2008.

In the past decade, the number of employed people in Maryland has increased by 13.1%, from 2.8 million to 3.2 million.

Virginia has also experienced significant job growth in recent months. Virginia added 13,700 new jobs from November to December of 2019.

Resting below the national average, Virginia's statewide unemployment rate was at 2.6% in December 2019, decreasing from 2.8% last year. 10 years ago, Virginia's unemployment rate was at 7.4%.