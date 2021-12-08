Hypothermia Prevention Program

DC Man Will Drive Hypothermia Van for 18th Winter to Help People Experiencing Homelessness

For Vincent "Bones" Blackson, the cold weather means he’ll be out driving the streets of D.C. with his comfort items looking for people he can help.

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

When the temperature drops to freezing or there’s cold rain and snow in the forecast, Vincent “Bones” Blackson and others like him at the United Planning Organization will drive a hypothermia van around the District to make sure people experiencing homelessness can stay warm.

This will be the 18th winter Blackson hits the road.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“We’re just like the police when they have all hands on deck. We do the same thing with inclement weather,” he says. 

Known as “Bones” on the streets, Blackson says he knows not everyone who is experiencing homelessness wants to come off the streets even in the winter. So he brings what he calls comfort supplies with him whenever he goes out.

Local

LOUDOUN COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ 2 hours ago

Opposing School Groups in Loudoun County Come Together to Call for End to Threats

Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception 45 mins ago

Masked Man Vandalizes Statue at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception

“All kinds of comfort items: long johns, hats, socks, hand warmers, toe warmers, blankets,” he lists. 

The United Planning Organization operates D.C.’s hypothermia hotline and transports as many as 70 people a night during the coldest months. 

“People who do not have housing are particularly at risk. We are, in the District of Columbia, able to provide a safe, warm bed for anybody who needs it,” Laura Zeilinger, the director the D.C. Department of Human Services, said. "And so I want to urge everyone to be part of taking care of their neighbors and ensuring people are safe."

You can help by calling 311 if you see someone who may need help getting out of the cold. The United Planning Organization also accepts donations of clothing and other items, as well as gift cards and even hotel rooms.

“When we able to get somebody off the street, it’s a wonderful thing, because that’s our goal,” Blackson said. 

This article tagged under:

Hypothermia Prevention ProgramWashington DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us