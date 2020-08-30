parental kidnapping

DC Man Sought for Kidnapping His 3-Year-Old Daughter: Police

By NBC Washington Staff

Tavonte Robinson, 20, and McKenzie Washington, 3
Metropolitan Police Department

A D.C. man is sought for allegedly breaking into a home early Sunday and taking his 3-year-old daughter in what police called a parental kidnapping case. 

The child, McKenzie Washington, is believed to still be with her father, 20-year-old Tavonte Robinson. 

Robinson is accused of forcefully breaking into a home in the 1300 block of T Street SE at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday. Once inside, he took the little girl and left in a white Chevy Suburban, police say. 

Robinson is accused of burglary and a parental kidnapping offense. 

Anyone who has information on the father or daughter is asked to contact police. A reward of as much as $1,000 is available. 

