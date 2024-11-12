Prince George's County

DC man shot and killed at Prince George's park

The deadly shooting happened at Walker Mill Regional Park in Capitol Heights, Maryland

By Gina Cook

A man from Washington, D.C., was shot to death at a park in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 in their search for a suspect.

Morris Haskins Jr., 43, was shot at Walker Mill Regional Park just before 6 p.m. on Friday, Prince George's County police said.

Officers found him after the shooting and he was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512 or contact Crime Solvers online or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Authorities are offering a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

