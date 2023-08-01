DC man killed, another man hurt in Prince George's County shooting

One man was shot to death and another was hurt in the Palmer Park area of Landover, Maryland, Monday night, police say.

Officers found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. on Penbrook Place a couple of streets away from EXCEL Academy Public Charter School, Prince George's County police said.

Sean Hodge, 33, died from his injuries a short time later at a hospital, police said. Hodge was from D.C.

The second man's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police haven't yet released any further details about the shooting.

Anyone with information can call police at 301-516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

