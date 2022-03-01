DC Man Gets 20 Years in Death of 14-Year-Old Boy

A 25-year-old Washington, D.C., man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison in the death of a 14-year-old boy.

Steven Slaughter and two other teenagers were leaving a 7-Eleven on Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C. about 7 p.m. Jan. 14, 2018, when they were followed in a car by Anthony Allen and two others who intended to rob the teens, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They parked the car facing the teens, and one of Allen’s accomplices got with a handgun.

Multiple shots were fired, striking Steven three times as the other teens ran, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Steven was taken to a hospital where he died.

Allen drove his accomplices away from the scene, according to the U.S. attorney.

Allen was arrested March 5, 2018. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while armed and attempted robbery while armed in December 2018.

