Navy Yard

DC man accused of shooting father. The key witness? The suspect's 2-year-old son

A witness told police that 61-year-old Darryl Smith had accused his son, De'Angelo Goldston, of stealing money from his account

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A D.C. man is accused of shooting his own father, and police say the man's 2-year-old son saw the whole thing, becoming a key witness for investigators.

Earlier this week, D.C. police officers say they found Darryl Smith suffering from gunshot wounds inside his Navy Yard apartment.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

According to a court document, a witness told police that 61-year-old Smith had accused his son, De'Angelo Goldston, of stealing money from his account. That led to an argument over money inside that upscale apartment building, police say.

The document says that Smith generally used a wheelchair, and when police examined that chair, they found a bullet hole. That indicates Smith might have been sitting in the wheelchair when he was shot.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

While officers continued to investigate, the document says, a 2-year-old child inside the apartment came out and told officers: "Daddy shot Pop Pop."

Goldston, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The detectives who learned that child may have witnessed the murder took him to Safe Shores, a child advocacy center and nonprofit where experts interview children who may have witnessed violence.

According to court documents, a police detective listened in as the toddler — described in the documents as Witness 1 — explained what happened inside the apartment.

"At one point Witness 1 stood up and demonstrated the shooting," documents say, "drawing an imaginary gun, pointing it with IT’s finger and said 'pow pow.'"

Crime and Courts Jan 21

Missing mother's body found entombed under the stairs of Maryland home

Fairfax County Dec 17, 2024

Man convicted of Fairfax County shooting that left ex hardly able to speak

"Witness 1 stated Pop fell on the floor," the documents say later. "Several times in the interview, Witness 1 stated, 'Papa is dead. My daddy shot Papa.'"

During an interview with police, Goldston said he had been smoking PCP and does not remember shooting his dad.

This article tagged under:

Navy YardWashington DCCrime and Courts
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us