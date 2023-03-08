DC Leaders to Address Crime and Public Safety in Petworth

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced plans for an upcoming public safety summit and additional community resources on Wednesday.

Bowser and District leaders from the new multi-agency task force said they're hoping to address increasing crime in Northwest neighborhoods.

The leaders visited Adams Morgan earlier in the week and are now in Petworth, following last week's fatal stabbing of a man inside the Petworth Library.

Linda Harllee Harper, the director of D.C.’s Gun Violence Prevention office said reducing crime is an inter-agency effort.

“It’s essentially the whole of government approach. Where the agencies who are working to address public safety, which is every agency in the District, will be present and will be a part of the task force to address the issues that we’re facing during the daytime as well as in the nighttime,” Harper said.

In addition to neighborhood-focused efforts like in Petworth, Bowser said she plans to hold a District-wide public safety summit on April 1.

“We’re going to bring folks together and allow the public the opportunity to work with us as we continue to shape out, what are responses need to be so we can impact the public safety of our community,” Harper said.

Bowser also plans to submit new public safety legislation to the D.C. Council in the coming weeks. That legislation will not be related to the new criminal code that Congress and the President are expected to block from going into effect.