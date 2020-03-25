DC Leaders Give Update Wednesday on Coronavirus Response

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and top city officials are set to give an update Wednesday morning on the District's response to coronavirus.

All nonessential businesses in the District must close by 10 p.m. Wednesday. Restaurants already are required to only offer takeout, delivery or carryout service. Gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Go here for more information.

Washington, D.C., plans to order nonessential businesses to close and stop in-person customer service at the Department of Motor Vehicle and other city offices to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bowser issued an order Tuesday "to temporarily cease all non-essential business activities, including tour guides and touring services; gyms, health clubs, spas, and massage establishments; theaters, auditoriums, and other places of large gatherings; nightclubs; hair, nail, and tanning salons and barbershops; tattoo parlors; sales not involved in essential services; retail clothing stores; and professional services not devoted to assisting essential business operations."

Grocery stores, restaurants offering takeout, banks, automotive repair, bike shops, veterinarians, hospitals and clinics are among establishments that can stay open.

The city has adopted a number of measures to promote social distancing and encourage people to stay in their homes, hoping to slow the spread of coronavirus.

