Traffic Safety

DC Launches New Pedestrian Safety Measures Around Schools

By Mark Segraves

School zone ahead sign
NBCWashington

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee announced new enforcement measures around schools starting Monday in an effort to reduce pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

“Unfortunately, this year we’ve had two young children -- one 5 and one 4 years of age -- who lost their life in traffic fatalities,” Contee said. “Additionally, we hear from parents about concerns in school areas regarding reckless motorists while young children are traveling to and from school.”

Now, more signs will warn drivers to slow down, and police officers will be stationed outside schools enforcing safety laws.

“Officers will focus on distracted driving, speeding, stop sign violations and pedestrian violations within these areas,” Contee said.

The plan is to target schools in seven different neighborhoods each week.

Bowser expressed frustration with how some people drive in the city.

“Stop speeding on our streets, stop running stop signs on our streets, stop running red lights, stop driving aggressively, stop using your phone, stop texting,” she said.

“We’re coming through COVID where there weren’t a lot of cars on the roads for some period of time, and people are driving so much faster,” Bowser said. “They’re taking too many chances; they’re using their phones and texting.”

Officers also will handout traffic safety brochures to pedestrians and cyclists in areas around schools.

This article tagged under:

Traffic Safetypedestrian safetyvision zero
