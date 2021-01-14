DC Inauguration Updates: Lock Down Around White House, Businesses Face ‘Huge Hurdle'

Hundreds of National Guardsmen are patrolling the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, securing Washington, D.C., days ahead of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration ceremonies.

By Inauguration Day, officials estimate 20,000 National Guardsmen will be in the District. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned of threats to D.C., including to lawmakers and federal monuments, and the possibility of armed groups demonstrating in the city before and on Jan. 20.

Those threats, following the deadly U.S. Capitol riot one week ago where a pro-Trump mob overwhelmed police officers protecting the building, have evoked a security response far stronger than officials initially planned.

“We're not asking people to come to D.C. for this is a major security threat, and we are working to mitigate those threats,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said. "I remain concerned. I've been concerned before today will be for this weekend, and beyond."

Here’s what to know Thursday about inauguration security in D.C.

White House Perimeter Locks Down Thursday

Several blocks around the White House will be locked down at 8 a.m. Thursday, creating a perimeter that will last through Biden's inauguration.

Anyone entering the inaugural perimeter downtown can expect a security screening. Authorities may ask to see proof that people are in the area for an essential reason.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, all parking garages and loading docks in the White House zone will be restricted.

More and more shutdowns are expected as Inauguration Day approaches.

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, the U.S. Secret Service all parking garages in a large restricted zone around the National Mall, Capitol, White House and other key parts of downtown will be closed, as well, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday.

Starting Friday, Metro will close 11 stations within the security perimeter. On Saturday, Metro Center and Gallery Place will also close. Closures will be through Jan. 21, Metro says.

Here's a full list of road closures, parking restrictions and public transportation changes that have been announced.

DC Businesses Face 'Huge Hurdle' Amid Heightened Inaugural Security, Pandemic

Some businesses located inside the security perimeter for Wednesday’s inauguration are already making operational changes.

Many businesses are boarding up their windows but plan to remain open. The Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott hotel chains all said their properties in the D.C. area will remain open, despite activists' calls they close to discourage potential agitators.

Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown, for instance, will host guests, as it has for dozens of inaugurations. However, it will be the first inauguration where they can only dine outside, due to the District’s pandemic restrictions.

"I know it's going to be a huge hurdle, but I think that people will still want to come and be here. You know, just wear your mask and we're going to take care of you," William A. Martin, Jr., of Martin's Tavern, said.